OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- A Shawnee Mission School District teacher resigned Monday evening during the board of education meeting.
Teacher Amanda Kauffman spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
It was the first meeting after the board of education approved a three-year contract following a contentious negotiation period.
"There will be no clarifying questions," Kauffman said. "I don't answer to you anymore."
The contract includes a basis salary increase of 1 percent for 2019-20, 1.25 percent for 2020-2021 and 1.5 percent for 2021-2022.
You can watch Kauffman's full comments below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.