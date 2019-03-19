MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- A Shawnee Mission high school teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Katie Black is a teacher at Shawnee Mission Horizons High School located at 5900 Lamar Ave.
Black received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Dakota Pfeiffer.
"Ms. Black is an inspiration for every single student who has struggled with being different and getting bullied. She has always been a positive light and encouraged each and every student to be the best person and to be grateful for everyday. I have been blessed to have such a wonderful role model and woman. If I can emulate her joy for living and love what I do as much as she does, I know in my heart that I will have a successful and happy life," Pfeiffer said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
What books would you would put on a recommended list for your peers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.