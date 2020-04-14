OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- A Shawnee Mission School District teacher is accused of a child sex crime.
Kim Zier, a fifth-grade teacher in the district, has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Court documents state Zier is accused of lewd fondling or touching a victim less than 14 years old in mid-January.
Zier was booked into the Johnson County Jail this week, where a $25,000 bond was posted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.
