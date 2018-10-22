SHAWNEE, KS. (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department said a 26-year-old resident was killed after a vehicle struck him while the driver was backing up on Monday morning in Shawnee.
Police were dispatched to the 23500 block of W. 73rd Street to investigate a crash at 73rd and Hedge Lane.
Officers found the man in the driveway of a duplex.
The man died at the scene.
The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Monday.
The driver of the vehicle is a 51-year-old woman from Kansas City, KS. She is cooperating with police, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.