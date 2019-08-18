TABLE ROCK LAKE, MO (KCTV) - A Shawnee man is recovering after nearly drowning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 51-year-old Gary Vernon was found face down in the water at Table Rock Lake.
He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
He was wearing a safety device.
No other information was provided as to what occurred in the incident.
