FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- According to police, a Shawnee man is accused of threatening to kill a 13-year-old girl's family unless she sent him nude photos.
21-year-old Logan Clements was arrested earlier this month and charged with attempted rape, blackmail and electronic solicitation of a minor.
Court documents say the girl's parents called police after finding the pictures she had sent.
Clements is being held on a 250,000 cash bond.
