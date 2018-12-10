SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Shawnee responders are investigating a house fire.
Shawnee fire crews responded to a reported house fire just past 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Fire crews arrived and found fire showing from the front windows and the elderly male resident being comforted by his neighbors in the front yard.
Fire crews were able to locate and rescue the elderly resident’s dog and quickly extinguish the fire.
Shawnee fire investigators found that the fire had started by combustibles next to a space heater that was on. Fire investigators also located the smoke alarm for the home and found the battery missing from it.
Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands said, “The Shawnee Fire Department, through a partnership with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, provides free smoke alarms and hearing-impaired smoke alarms to our citizens. Please contact your local fire department if you need smoke alarms and or hearing-impaired smoke alarms.”
Damage estimates are at $45,000 and the elderly resident, and his dog, are staying with family.
No injuries to fire crews or the resident were sustained during this fire.
The homeowner does have insurance and has been in contact with them.
