Shawnee elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A Shawnee elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Colli Lawyer is a first-grade teacher at Prairie Ridge Elementary School.
Lawyer received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by former student Grant Schroeder.
"She was my first-grade teacher, and now I am in third grade. She still helps me with my reading every week. We made lemonade together, and she took me to lunch once. She makes me laugh and makes learning OK. She is the best teacher ever. She always makes sure she has snacks that are safe for me to eat. She also gives me lots of hugs. I love Mrs. Lawyer,"
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
