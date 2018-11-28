SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- After 16 years of operation, the Shawnee Dispatch Newspaper is closing its doors.
The newspaper made the announcement on its website Wednesday. The paper says its upcoming edition will be its final.
The Shawnee Dispatch says declines in advertising prompted the companies the decision.
Ogden Newspapers, the newspaper’s owner, says that shutting down the company will allow them focus on their other Kansas papers.
At the company’s peak, the paper was circulated in 23,000 households throughout Shawnee.
