John Carter and Elizabeth Francis

 (KCTV5 News)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Shawnee couple is facing serious child abuse and endangerment charges after a 5-year-old was brought to a local hospital, bruised and malnourished.

Elizabeth Francis, 28, told police her boyfriend, 35-year-old John Carter, was only feeding the child the "bare minimum.”

The child weighed only 28 pounds, far below the average weight for their age.

The child also had to undergo emergency surgery for a perforated bowel caused by blunt trauma.

Francis and Carter are being held on a $100,000 bond in Johnson County.

