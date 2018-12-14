SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A Shawnee councilwoman is helping a friend in need, but her gift has nothing to do with local government.
For Stephanie Meyer, it was just a Coke at the neighborhood bar during a party; no beer or liquor for her.
Why? Because the event was a farewell party for her kidney.
“That was my final goodbye that I said, last night, to the kidney,” she said.
It was something the Shawnee councilwoman had already been thinking about. Then, she saw a Facebook post from her friend, Katie, in Wichita.
Her classmate's husband, Dan Harmon, needed a transplant.
“Katie was like my sister in high school,” she said. “I think it really is just an opportunity to give back.”
She and Dan had never met before she reached out, but their kidneys were a good match.
“It just felt like it was meant to be, with Dan and I,” Meyer said.
In the U.S., there are 100,000 people in need of a kidney donation. On average, recipients have to wait three to five years for a suitable donor.
Meyer will have to miss a few days of work and possibly a city council meeting, but she said it’s a small price to pay.
“I'll have some discomfort for a couple of weeks and then have a completely normal life after that,” she said. “It's pretty painless and, in the course, you can alter someone's life.”
This year’s she’s giving a Christmas gift that will likely save a life.
