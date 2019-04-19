SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The man who has been the focus of a relentless KCTV5 News investigation into botched autopsies remains shut down in Kansas, but Shawn Parcells has a backup plan and you may not like it.
Parcells faces criminal charges of theft and desecration of bodies. He also faces civil charges from the Kansas attorney general. The Board of Healing Arts has accused him of pretending to be a doctor.
He was in court on Friday to stand before a judge because, while the whole legal process plays out, the attorney general wants him shut down.
A judge agreed. However, before the judge could even uphold that order, Parcells told the court,”I want to keep doing my work . . . I’m leaving Kansas and will go to Missouri.”
That prompted a lot of disgusted looks in the courtroom from investigators and people who consider themselves victims of Parcells and his autopsy company.
The judge made it clear he does not believe Parcells has any training or authority to perform autopsies in the state of Kansas or anywhere. He wished he could enforce a total nationwide ban, but he can only enforce what happens in Kansas.
Parcells immediately asked if he could move to Missouri and still be in compliance with the restraining order. The judge said that yes, technically he can, but he can’t do any autopsies on any Kansas consumers.
If you’ve been following along, you know KCTV5 has uncovered heartbreaking allegations across the U.S. where Parcells took money under different names and never finished autopsies.
Parcells’ legal problems continue in Kansas as he faces criminal charges. On Friday in court, we got a glimpse of how big the problem may really be when Parcells told the court he has performed 2,500 autopsies.
The judge and lawyers for the Kansas attorney general made it clear they all believe he lacks the formal training and education to any medical work,
So now, Parcells is shut down in Kansas and we now know where he’s headed next: Missouri.
