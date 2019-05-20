KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Shatto Milk Company is releasing its special release Raspberry Milk.
There will be a total of 10,000 units available and will be offered in limited quantity in all stores that offer Shatto Milk as well as through the family’s farm store and Shatto Home Delivery.
“We wanted a new fun flavor that promotes sunny thoughts to be enjoyed during graduation, on the last day of school and any other fun time that may be upon us” owner Barbara Shatto said. “I personally picked this flavor as it has an amazing flavor, one that reminds me of so many summer memories growing up.”
Shatto Milk Company is a local family dairy farm that began bottling their own farm fresh milk and offering their very own cheese, butters and ice cream in June, 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.