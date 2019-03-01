OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – It’s Friday and, for our lawmakers in Washington D.C., it’s a day to come home and meet with constituents.
New Congresswoman Sharice Davids was in her Overland Park office talking with small business owners.
Davids said everyone on the Hill is making up for lost time after the partial government shutdown.
It took two months before she was able to sponsor her first bill.
“You know, none of us expected to be sworn in to that situation,” the Democratic representative said.
Davids said now that the government is up and running, so are lawmakers.
“I’m learning a lot,” she said.
One of her first moves was to secure the Quindaro Townsite as a National Commemorative Site. For about three decades, activists and legislators have been trying to protect that part of KCK.
Once an Underground Railroad stop and home of a historically black college, Quindaro holds significance nationally.
“It really came from the help from folks like Emmanuel Cleaver,” she said. “And, Senator Roberts on the Senate side wanted to make sure it happened as well.”
Right now, the bill has only been introduced. It will be reviewed in the House Committee on Natural Resources.
Davids also told KCTV5 News there is movement on her Wyandotte County office. She hopes to have an opening date for voters in that area soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.