Shakespeare Festival carries on despite heat

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s first real heat wave of the summer is bringing oppressive humidity with a heat index that topped 100 degrees.
In less technical terms, it was a hot one.
KCTV5’s Emily Rittman went to an outdoor theater at the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival where the crowd and vendors came prepared.
Some volunteers jokingly called tonight’s performance the “Friday Sauna Edition.”
Thanks to a slight breeze, hundreds of people enjoyed seeing Shakespeare in Love.
Inside Tropical Sno Mobile KC, you’ll find Phil Licata and Phil Newman.
“Two Phil's. Phil in the Blank. Follow us,” they said.
Their shaved ice hit the spot for theatergoers who were fanning themselves and hydrating.
“It’s just slinging ice as fast as possible,” Newman said.
“It’s a little warm tonight, especially popping corn,” said Kerry Barker with Butterfluff Popcorn. “It gets a little hotter. We have fans to keep us a cool.”
For 10 years Barker and his family have served their popcorn at the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival. They’ve learned how to handle Midwest weather, even using it to their advantage.
“Hopefully the wind’s blowing in the right direction so they can smell our kettle corn,” he said. “You can’t get away from it. You just got to deal with it.”
Make sure you safely cope this weekend with lots of water, comfortable clothing and a break from the sun.
The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival continues this Saturday and Sunday at Southmoreland Park.
