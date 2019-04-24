KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Boy Scouts of America warns it may have to file for bankruptcy because it’s faced with a growing number of lawsuits over allegations of sexual abuse.
Lawyers are seeking the public release of the names and information of all accused scout leaders.
They said the organization has maintained so called perversion files of suspected child abusers for decades.
An expert who reviewed the documents said they contain information of about nearly 8,000 Boy Scout volunteers barred over sexual misconduct allegations. She said the documents also list more than 12,000 abuse victims.
The Boy Scouts of America said in a statement:
"At no time have we ever knowingly allowed a perpetrator to work with youth."
“The accountability is just so far off from where it needs to be,” John Hobbs, who is a sexual abuse victim, said.
It’s not easy for Hobbs to talk about the decades of abuse while he was in Boy Scouts.
“It happened up to 150-200 times, is my best estimate,” Hobbs said.
He said the abuse finally stopped in his 20’s.
Doctor Joseph Mackey was the Troop 42 leader for a decade and the man Hobbs said abused him. Mackey pleaded guilty and was released on probation in 2018.
“It went all the way up until even after I was married,” Hobbs said.
This week, The Boy Scouts of America is under even more scrutiny.
KCTV5 reached out to the National Boy Scouts through their attorney for a comment, but there was no response yet.
“These people shouldn’t work at a McDonald's with a playground, let alone being alone with children on a daily basis,” Birdie Farrell, who is an advocate, said.
KCTV5 went out and bought the Boy Scouts hand book and in the front is a section on youth protection. Hobbs said the section has been around for a while, but what it said and what leaders do, “Don’t always add up.”
Hobbs said its time for the Boy Scouts of America to embrace victims and help them move forward.
