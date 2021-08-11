KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Victor Carrillo is wanted on a Kansas parole violation for aggravated sexual battery, assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated burglary.
His original sex offense happened in 2009 in Kansas City, Kansas and involved the sexual assault of a woman.
His last known address was near 34th Street and Delavan in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
Carrillo is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
