CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are looking for assistance from the public in locating a Liberty man wanted for violating sex offender registration and failing to appear in court.
Deputies said 28-year-old Tyreak A. Speed is wanted on a charge of failing to appear in court in Nodaway County on a warrant for rape and is wanted in Clay County for sex offender registration violation.
Speed’s original offence happened in 2015 in Maryville, Missouri, and involved a 19-year-old woman.
While his last known address is in Liberty, his current whereabouts are unknown.
Speed is described as a Black man standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 175 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms.
Anyone with information on the location of Tyreak A. Speed is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
