DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Missouri man is wanted on a probation violation warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Tommy Richards’, 27, original offense occurred during 2011 in Ava, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 14-yer-old girl.
His last known address was near 10th & Tracy in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts is unknown.
He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.
Richards is described as a white male, blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 6 inches, and roughly 200 pounds.
If you know of Richards location call Crime Stoppers at 816-474- TIPS (8477)
