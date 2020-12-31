KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Timothy Fletcher is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
His original sex offense happened in 2002 in Kansas City, Kansas and involved sexually motivated criminal threats to an 11-year-old girl.
His last known address was near 55th Street and Osage in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
