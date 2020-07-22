INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Timothy Bower is wanted on two Jackson County failure to appear in court warrants for sex offender registration violations.
His original offense happened in 1993 in Independence and involved the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.
His last know address was near Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
He is also wanted on a Jackson County failure to appear in court warrant for burglary.
Bower is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
