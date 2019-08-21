KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Steven Stauch is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
The original offense happened in 2014 in Kansas City, Kansas, and involved a 5-year-old girl.
His last known address was near 62nd Street and Sewell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
Stauch is also wanted for on a probation violation in Wyandotte County for aggravated intimidation of a witness; and a Johnson County warrant for assault.
