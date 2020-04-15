KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Steffan Bell is wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for child molestation.
The original offense happened in 2012 in Kansas City and involved the molestation of a 12-year-old girl.
His last known address was in Independence, but his current location is unknown.
He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.
