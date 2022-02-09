WANTED: Shannon Parker

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 47-year-old Shannon Parker is wanted for a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County.
His last known address was near Harlem Road and Broadway Extension in Kansas City, Missouri.
His original offense was the sexual assault of a child.
He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender and the aforementioned probation violation warrant has been issued.
He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Parker also has a tattoo on his neck.
