KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Scott Hays is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sex offender registration violation.
His original offense occurred in 2007 in Cape Girardeau and involved the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.
His last known address was near St. John and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
Hays is also wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.