BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Ronald Heavener is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The original offense occurred during 2012 in Atchison County, Kansas and involved the sexual assault of a child less that 14 years old.
His last known address was in Belton, Missouri, but his current location is unknown.
Heavener is not currently a registered sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.