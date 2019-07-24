KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Robert Black is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sex offender registration violation as well as a Georgia parole violation warrant for trafficking meth.
His original sex offense happened in 1999 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy.
His last known address was near 110th and Greenwood streets in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
He is known to use several aliases including Timmy Black, Ken Brown, Robert Brown and Jerry Key.
