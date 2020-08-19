RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- Robert Bishop is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Cass County.
His original offense happened in 2001 in Raymore and involved sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl.
He is currently wanted on a Cass County probation violation warrant for possession of amphetamine.
His last known address was in Harrisonville.
