KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Richard Vanlaningham is wanted on a Platte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
His original sex offense happened in 1992 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a child.
His last known address was in Independence, but his location is unknown.
Vanlaningham is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Platte County.
He has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
