KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Raul Villalva is wanted on a Clay County warrant for sexual assault of a child.
The original offense happened in 2018 in Clay County and involved the sexual assault of a child less than 12 years of age.
His last known address was near 67th Street and North Askew Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
Villalva is also wanted on a Jackson County failure to appear in court warrant for aggravated assault.
Villalva is not currently a registered sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.