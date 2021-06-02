KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Randy Fosberg Jr. is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation.
The original offense happened in 2002 in Kansas City, Missouri and involved the sexual assault of a boy, less than 10 years old.
Fosberg’s last known address was near 97th Street and North Shannon in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current location is unknown.
He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Platte County.
