KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Perry Heard is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated criminal Sodomy and aggravated battery.
His original sex offense happened in 2010 in Kansas City, Kansas and involved the sexual assault of a woman.
His last known address was near 72nd and Ohio streets in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
Heard is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County, Kansas.
