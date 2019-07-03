KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Kitchell is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy and sex offender registration violation.
The original sex offense happened in 1996 in Kansas City, Missouri, and involved the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.
His last known address was in the area of 16th and Campbell streets in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current location is unknown.
He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
