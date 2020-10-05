KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Nicolas Bell is wanted on a Jackson County failure to appear in court warrant for sex offender registration violation.
His original sex offense happened in 1990 in Kansas City, Missouri and involved the sexual assault of two girls, ages 13 and 16. His last known address was near 36th Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current location is unknown.
He is also wanted on a Johnson County, Kansas felony warrant for traffic offense.
Bell is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.
