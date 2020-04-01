KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Montell Jones is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child, aggravated battery and possession of opiates.
The original sex offense occurred in 2003 in Kansas City, Kansas and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
His last known address was near 33rd Street and Lathrop Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, but his location is unknown.
Jones is known by the nicknames of BamBam, Lil Glocc, Junebug and Mailman.
He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
