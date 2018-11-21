KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Marcus Lattimer is wanted on a Jackson County probation violation warrant for statutory rape.
The original crime happened in 2007 in Jackson County and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
His last known address was near 72nd Street and Highland Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
He is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
Lattimer has been known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.
