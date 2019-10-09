CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kevin Mitchell is wanted on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court for failure to register as a sex offender.
His original offense happened in 2015 in Moniteau County, Missouri, and involved endangering the welfare of a 14-year-old girl.
His last known address was in Raymore, but his current location is unknown.
He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Cass County.
