KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kalope Sanders is wanted on a Buchanan County failure to appear in court warrant for neglect of a child.
He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County for child molestation which occurred in 2011 in St. Joseph. The victim was a 13-year-old girl.
His last known address was near Fourth Street and Brighton Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.