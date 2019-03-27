CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Clay County are looking for Justin Spence for failing to register as a sex offender.
Spence, 38, was originally involved in the sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman in 2000 in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
He is described as a black man standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left forearm.
His last known address was near Harlem Road and the Broadway Extension in Kansas City.
Spence had last registered as a sex offender in Boone County but is now considered a noncompliant registered sex offender.
