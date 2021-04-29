KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Johnny Kelley is wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.
His original offense occurred during 2013 in Christian County, Missouri and involved possession of child pornography.
His last know address was near Northwest Harlem Road and Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current location is unknown.
Kelley is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Clay County.
