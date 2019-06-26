OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- John Phelps is wanted on an Oak Grove warrant for first-degree sodomy.
The original offense happened in 2008 in Oak Grove and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
His last known address was in Oak Grove, but his current location is unknown.
Phelps is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
