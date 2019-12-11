JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Jackson County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant.
Officers describe John T. Parrish as a 35-year-old white man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his arms and chest.
Parrish’s original offense occurred in Chanute, Kansas, in 2003 and involved soliciting a 12-year-old girl for sexual purposes.
His last known address was near Blue Parkway and Eastwood Trafficway in Kansas City.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or 816-474-8477.
