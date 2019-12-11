191211_Sex-Offender_John-Parrish.png

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Jackson County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant.

Officers describe John T. Parrish as a 35-year-old white man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his arms and chest.

Parrish’s original offense occurred in Chanute, Kansas, in 2003 and involved soliciting a 12-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

His last known address was near Blue Parkway and Eastwood Trafficway in Kansas City.

Anyone with information on the location of Mike West is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or 816-474-8477.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.