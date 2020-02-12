KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Joel Farris is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse.
His original offense happened in 1988, and the victim was a 39-year-old woman.
He is currently wanted on a Jackson County warrant for domestic assault.
His last known address was near 76th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
