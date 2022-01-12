JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 42-year-old Jerry Hood is wanted for a sex offender registration violation out of Jackson County.
His original offense took place in 2001 in Marshall, Missouri. It involved the sexual assault of a child younger than 14 years old.
His last known address was near 6th & Benton in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.
Hood is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He also has tattoos on his arms, legs, back, and chest.
