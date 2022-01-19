WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 59-year-old James D. Hansen is wanted on a Kansas Parole Violation Warrant for rape of a child.
He is also wanted on a Wyandotte County Probation Violation Warrant for sex offender registration violation.
Hansen is described as being a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
He also has tattoos on his arms and back.
His last known address was near 18th & Central in KCK. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone who knows where he may be should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or visit kccrimestoppers.com.
