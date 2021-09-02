KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Gregory Andrews is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child less than 16 years old.
The original sex offense happened in 2009 in Kansas City, Kansas. His last known address was near 57th Street and Parallel Parkway, in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
Andrews is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
