KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fred Bryant Jr. is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated criminal sodomy of a child.
The offense happened in 1998 in Kansas City, Kansas and involved the sexual assault of a child less than 14 years old.
His last known address was near 23rd Street and Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, but his current location is unknown.
Bryant is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
