GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Errin Green is wanted on two Jackson County warrants for sex offender registration violations.
His original offense happened in 2000 in Platte County and involved sexual misconduct with a 3-year-old girl.
His last known address was in Grandview, but his current locations is unknown.
He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
Green has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
