KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dustin Parsons is wanted on a Clay County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
The original offense happened in 2011 in Camdenton, Missouri, and involved the molestation of a 12-year-old girl.
His last known address was near Harlem Road and the Broadway Extension in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
