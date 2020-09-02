KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Dustin Fust is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated criminal sodomy of a child and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The original offense happened in 1999 in Kansas City, Kansas and involved the sexual assault of 8- and 11-year-old girls.
His last known address was near 51st Street and Sloan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas but his current location is unknown.
Fust is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.
